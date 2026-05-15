David Beckham becomes UK's first billionaire athlete, doubling family's fortune from 2025

David Beckham has earned the title of the UK's first billionaire sportsman in the 2026 Sunday Times Rich List.
The accumulated wealth of the former England captain and his wife, Victoria Beckham, has reached £1.85 billion.
Their wealth has placed them second among the richest sportspeople, just behind ex-Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone's family, whose fortune is calculated at £2 billion.
The shocking leap in fortune marks one of the largest rises on this year's list, with the couple more than doubling their £500 million fortune from 2025.
Beckham's interest in the US market and him becoming a co-owner of the American club Inter Miami, estimated to be Major League Soccer's most valuable franchise at $1.45 billion, has played a pivotal role in their staggering wealth.
The former United midfielder, who was knighted in November, is also a brand ambassador for companies such as Adidas and Hugo Boss.
Meanwhile, Victoria's wealth has primarily been generated from her fashion label.
The list was made public as the Beckhams have been making headlines due to their feud with their eldest son, Brooklyn, after he expressed that he wants to separate himself from his parents, claiming that the family was not welcoming towards his wife, Nicole Peltz.
Moreover, F1 star Lewis Hamilton was ranked fifth on the list with his wealth of £435 million, while England football captain Harry Kane and two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray were 10th with £110 million each.