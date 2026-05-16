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Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: 'I fear tonight....'

The ‘Royals’ hitmaker will next perform at BottleRock Napa Valley

Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: I fear tonight....
Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: 'I fear tonight....'

Lorde recently posted an ominous message amid her ongoing Ultrasound Tour, that began in September 2025, in Austin, Texas.

The 29-year-old New Zealand singer took to Instagram on Saturday, May 16, and post a cryptic message along with her selfie.

The Green Light hitmaker’s caption read, “I fear tonight may destroy me.”

Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: I fear tonight....

The in another story, Lorde, whose real name is Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor, shared another snap of hers, writing, “I welcome my rebirth.”

Her mysterious post comes in the middle of her ongoing third tour, which she announced in May 2025.

Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: I fear tonight....

The Everybody Wants to Rule the World songstress’ Ultrasound World Tour features arena concerts across North America and Europe.

It’s worth mentioning here that Lorde's ongoing tour is officially scheduled to conclude on September 1, 2026 at the Rockhal in Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg.

While her official arena dates end in September, the A World Alone hitmaker is making several festival appearances throughout the fall, with her last currently listed performance scheduled at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October.

On the personal front, Lorde is keeping things very lowkey about her life, as she has consistently said that she separates her personal life from her public persona and rarely posts about relationships or family on social media.

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