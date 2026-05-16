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Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala

The 29-year-old supermodel made a memorable appearance at 2026 Cannes

Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala
Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala

Bella Hadid shared a candid update with her fans and followers after making a bold fashion statement at the Cannes Film Festival.

The 29-year-old supermodel took to Instagram Story on Saturday, May 17, and shared an article about Vogue about her.

Titled, “Bella Hadid is already electrifying the Cannes Film Festival in Prada, having barely arrived on the Croisette,” the article about Hadid’s iconic red carpet appearance.

Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala

For her styled filled fashion statement at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid opted for Prada sportswear outfit.

She donned a light grayish blue mock-neck vest which she paired with a matching knee-length pants, inspired by the Italian fashion house's Spring/Summer 1999 collection.

For the accessories, the model chose futuristic-looking sunglasses and wore a pair of silver Pumas.

Her stylish appearance at this year’s Cannes comes weeks after Bella Hadid, who was previously dating Adán Bañuelos, skipped this year’s Met Gala, as a protest against event’s honourary co-chairperson Jeff Bezos.

Moreover, her subtly confirmed her boycott by "liking" a pointed Instagram video, featuring a video that calls out the Bezos-backed event.

On the professional front, the model was recently seen in Ryan Murphy’s FX sci-fi thriller series The Beauty.   

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