Drake smashes 2026 Spotify streaming records with surprise triple album release  

Drake has arrived and stolen the music scene with his dominant surprise triple-album release!
The infamous Canadian rapper and singer has shattered new records on Spotify, becoming its most-streamed artist in a single day with his album, Iceman alongside two surprise releases, Maid of Honour and Habibti.
On Friday, May 15th, the leading global digital audio streaming service confirmed that Drake was the most-streamed act in a single day of 2026.
On Spotify's official X account, they stated, "On May 15th, Drake became Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day, ICEMAN became the most-streamed album of 2026 in a single day."
Drake's ninth studio album, Iceman, which consists of 18 tracks, earned the most streams for an album in a single day in 2026.
However, the album's featured song, Make Them Cry, might receive the same recognition as hip-hop mogul make headlines by revealing his dad, Dennis Graham's heartbreaking cancer update in the song.
For those unfamiliar, Drake has released his most anticipated music album, Iceman, on Thursday, May 14th, alongside two other albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti.
The newly released albums instantly become fans' most favourite as the 39-year-old rap icon, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, has dissed Kendrick Lamar to DJ Khaled, addressing his feuds with the superstars in Iceman, leaving the internet in a frenzy.