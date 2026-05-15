Drake 'Iceman' cover sparks Michael Jackson glove theory with subtle Taylor Swift nod

Drake has officially dropped the highly-anticipated 'Iceman' track 'Make Them Cry,' sparking excitement among fans.
The cover shows a shiny, glittery glove style that fans quickly linked to Michael Jackson, who was famous for his stage glove, igniting a viral Glove Theory online. Even though there is no official link, many people say the style looks similar, turning a simple photo into a big online mystery.
The ongoing rumours suggest that the Rich Baby Daddy hitmaker is seemingly trying to align himself with the top artists Michael Jackson.
The One Dance artist continues to dominate the music charts. Some of his albums have stayed on the Billboard 200 for over 500 weeks, which was once thought almost impossible. Because of this, people are comparing him more with Michael Jackson, especially as he also matches some historic number-one records.
Some fans also noticed a bracelet in the image that looks a bit like styles often worn by Taylor Swift in her recent eras.
Notably, Spotify charts, Taylor Swift is often at the top globally, while Drake also stays among the most streamed artists in the world, along with names like Bad Bunny. This turns charts into a place where fans compare artists all the time.
The Glove Theory shows how the internet turns simple visuals into big debates, linking modern stars like Drake with legends like Michael Jackson and even drawing in names like Taylor Swift.
For those wondering for the announcement of Drake's new albums, deatils regarding his albums remains under wraps.