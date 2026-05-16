Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance 

For the fourth time in a week, Taylor Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce, have stepped out for another PDA-filled outing in New York City.
On Friday, May 15th, the couple, who have been romantically connected since September 2023, are now enjoying their utmost time in the Big Apple before they tie the knot.
Page Six reported that Taylor and Travis were spotted holding hands as they arrived at their beloved eatery, Or'esh restaurant in NYC.
In the viral snaps, the Cruel Summer hitmaker lovingly gazes at her current love interest, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, after arriving together in a car.
For the outing, the 14-time Grammy-winning musician opted for a Dôen's Ashlynn midi dress, which cost of $385.
The 36-year-old American professional athlete wore a coordinated outfit, which included a white-and-blue short-sleeved shirt and black pants.
The outing marked the fourth public appearance of the critically acclaimed musician in NYC for this week, as she enjoyed low-key dinners with her family and close friends.
However, these public sightings of the singer and NFL star came a few days before they officially say "I do" in their upcoming high-profile summer wedding.
About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding:
Taylor Swift, who is reportedly set to walk down the aisle on July 3rd, is personally calling guests to their wedding plans, which are tightly under wraps.
Insiders revealed to TMZ this week that the Life of a Showgirl hitmaker is inviting guests and urging them to keep her wedding details secret to avoid any more leaks before the big day.