Drake's dad Dennis makes shocking confession about cancer after 'Make Them Cry' 

Drake took the world by surprise as he dropped two additional albums, Maid of Honour and Habibti, alongside his new album, Iceman, on May 15.
In an emotional track titled Make Them Cry from his new album, Drake shared that his dad, Dennis Graham, has cancer.
"My dad got cancer right now/ We battlin' stages," the singer sings in the song's outro. "Trust me when I say there's plenty of things I'd rather be facin."
After the revelation made headlines, Dennis informed TMZ outside Bar Jubilee that he does not have cancer now.
Talking to the outlet, Drake's dad shared that he had cancer "a while back", but he is "OK now", and his health is in good condition.
He shared that he was battling lung cancer a long time ago, but it cleared up, and he appreciated everyone's concern.
Moreover, Dennis also shared a sweet photo on Instagram on Friday of the father and son sharing a tight hug, with the caption, "The Ice Man and The Nice Man just doing what we do, don't get it twisted."
Drake surprised fans with three albums, featuring over 40 songs, making the release his first since For All the Dogs in 2023.