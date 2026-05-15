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'Summer House' star Danielle Olivera is pregnant, expecting first child with Eoin Heavey

Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey announce first pregnancy with heartfelt post on Instagram

Summer House star Danielle Olivera is pregnant, expecting first child with Eoin Heavey
'Summer House' star Danielle Olivera is pregnant, expecting first child with Eoin Heavey 

Danielle Olivera has revealed her first pregnancy with her boyfriend, Eoin Heavey!

The Summer House alum has announced the joyful family update with an emotional joint post on her official Instagram account on Friday, May 15.

Danielle and Eoin wrote, "Baby Heavey on the way," as the actress flaunted her baby bump in a few snaps, revealing the pregnancy.

As the news spread on social media, the Summer House cast quickly filled the comment section with congratulatory messages for the couple.

Summer House cast react to Danielle Olivera's pregnancy: 

The main cast member and model of the reality show, Ciara Miller, wrote, "Congratulations," "Ahhhhhhh!!!!!" 

"O.M.G. Congrats, you two! How exciting," the eldest member of the house, Kyle Cooke, added.

Another wished the couple, "CEO, founder and MOTHER."

"How exciting!!Congratulations to you guys," a fourth chimed in.

Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey relationship timeline: 

For those unfamiliar, Danielle Olivera and Eoin Heavey began dating in the middle of last year.

The reality television show personality and the Irish businessman reconnected after briefly knowing each other for a year.

In an old interview, Eion Heavey told Bravo earlier this year, sharing about his personal life with Danielle, "We both moved to New York around the same time."

"Kind of after college, and we would have overlapped a little bit regarding friend groups or parties back then. And we did meet back then," he added. 

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