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Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims

The wife of Ryan Reynolds was planning a major comeback in Hollywood after the Justin Baldoni lawsuit settlement

Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims
Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims

Blake Lively’s highly anticipated return to Hollywood may face major setbacks after new shocking claims by industry insiders.

It was earlier claimed that the bother the 38-year-old actress and her husband, Ryan Reynolds were considering relocating to escape the drama surrounding around actress’ It Ends with Us lawsuit.

However, after the movie adaption costars settled their legal battle weeks before May 18 trial, new reports emerged six days ago that Lively was reportedly masterminding a Hollywood revival.

However, a new report from International Business Times has resurfaced old claims, revealing that the couple is reportedly still considering a temporary move from the United States to Europe.



According to a tipster, Lively and Reynolds, who currently live in New York with their four children, has discussed stepping away in order to distance themselves from the ongoing scrutiny surrounding the dispute.

According to the insider, the idea of relocation is being treated as a potential "reset" instead of a permanent relocation.

While shedding further light on the matter, the source also claimed that the couple's consideration of a move to Europe is tied to a desire for privacy and reduced media attention.

However, no final decision has been confirmed by either Blake Lively or Ryan Reynolds so far.

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