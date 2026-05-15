David Letterman reunites with Stephen Colbert one last time before 'The Late Show' ends  

David Letterman has returned to The Late Show one last time before it officially ends!
The 79-year-old American television host and comedian joined Stephen Colbert to bid farewell to the show, which he reportedly started 33 years ago.
On Thursday, May 14, David made a surprise appearance on the talk show to reminisce about the old days as the superhit CBS show came to an end next week.
"I have every right to be pissed off, so I’ll be pissed off here a little bit. You folks wouldn’t be in this theatre if it weren’t for me, and Stephen wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for me," the former The Late Show anchor added.
Later in the show, David and Colbert shocked fans as the two stood on the roof of the Ed Sullivan Theatre with some stolen talk show chairs, Stephen’s Eames desk chair, and a few bonus melons, launching them over the edge at a giant CBS logo far below.
In the clip, the ex-host cheekily said, "Good night and good luck, motherf***ers."
For those unaware, David Letterman launched The Late Show in 1993 and retired in 2015, paving the way for Stephen Colbert, 62, to take over.
ahead of his final episode on May 21, 2026, Stephen Colbert reunited with fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver on The Late Show.
The five hosts, also known as the Strike Force Five from their 2023 podcast, appeared on the May 11, 2026, broadcast to support Stephen Colbert.