News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone

Drake breaks silence after 'Iceman's huge Spotify milestone on first day of 'Iceman', 'Habibti' and 'Maid of Honour' release

Drake flaunts Michael Jacksons pricey belonging in first photo after Icemans Spotify milestone
Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after 'Iceman's Spotify milestone

Drake is soaking up the success of not one but three albums at once: Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.

The God's Plan hitmaker - who just shocked the internet on Friday, May 15, with the surprise debut of two more albums alongside his highly-anticipated, Iceman, has shared a new photo - a powerful message to his fans and haters.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, May 16, the What Did I Miss crooner shared a photo of him proudly flaunting the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson's iconic glove.

The captionless photo of Drake wearing MJ's renowned glove with Michael's name on it was a message from Spotify's most streamed rapper that he is carrying late pop icon's legacy foward with his most recognisable wardrobe hallmark.

Drake flaunts Michael Jacksons pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone

Drake's Iceman album cover is also a hand with Michael's glove and a beaded bracelet featuring album's name.

This post from the Which One singer came just hours after he achieved huge milestone on the music streaming giant.

Drake flaunts Michael Jacksons pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone

Sharing a black-and-white photo of the Canadian rapper Spotify announced, "On May 15th, Drake became Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day, ICEMAN became the most-streamed album of 2026 in a single day, and "Make Them Cry" became the most-streamed song in a single day in 2026 so far."

To note, Drake reportedly bought Michael's $120,000 accessory during a memoriabilia auction.

Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: 'I fear tonight....'
Lorde posts cryptic message amid ongoing Ultrasound Tour: 'I fear tonight....'
Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance
Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance
Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's brief split before their first pregnancy
Inside Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's brief split before their first pregnancy
Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala
Bella Hadid drops candid exciting update after skipping Bezos-backed Met Gala
Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims
Blake Lively’s Hollywood return hit by explosive insider claims
Drake smashes 2026 Spotify streaming records with surprise triple album release
Drake smashes 2026 Spotify streaming records with surprise triple album release
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez's 'strange' eating habits after breakup rumours ended
Benny Blanco reveals Selena Gomez's 'strange' eating habits after breakup rumours ended
Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: 'Screaming'
Elsie Hewitt finally breaks silence after Pete Davidson split rumours: 'Screaming'
Drake's dad Dennis makes shocking confession about cancer after 'Make Them Cry'
Drake's dad Dennis makes shocking confession about cancer after 'Make Them Cry'
Drake 'Iceman' cover sparks Michael Jackson glove theory with subtle Taylor Swift nod
Drake 'Iceman' cover sparks Michael Jackson glove theory with subtle Taylor Swift nod
'Summer House' star Danielle Olivera is pregnant, expecting first child with Eoin Heavey
'Summer House' star Danielle Olivera is pregnant, expecting first child with Eoin Heavey
David Letterman reunites with Stephen Colbert one last time before 'The Late Show' ends
David Letterman reunites with Stephen Colbert one last time before 'The Late Show' ends

Popular News

Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone

Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone
15 minutes ago
Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance

Taylor Swift and fiancé Travis Kelce spark pre-wedding buzz with NYC appearance
an hour ago
Belfast hits major milestone in 1M trees initiative, launches new Orchards

Belfast hits major milestone in 1M trees initiative, launches new Orchards
an hour ago