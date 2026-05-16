Drake flaunts Michael Jackson's pricey belonging in first photo after Spotify milestone

Drake is soaking up the success of not one but three albums at once: Iceman, Habibti and Maid of Honour.
The God's Plan hitmaker - who just shocked the internet on Friday, May 15, with the surprise debut of two more albums alongside his highly-anticipated, Iceman, has shared a new photo - a powerful message to his fans and haters.
Taking to his Instagram stories on Saturday, May 16, the What Did I Miss crooner shared a photo of him proudly flaunting the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson's iconic glove.
The captionless photo of Drake wearing MJ's renowned glove with Michael's name on it was a message from Spotify's most streamed rapper that he is carrying late pop icon's legacy foward with his most recognisable wardrobe hallmark.
Drake's Iceman album cover is also a hand with Michael's glove and a beaded bracelet featuring album's name.
This post from the Which One singer came just hours after he achieved huge milestone on the music streaming giant.
Sharing a black-and-white photo of the Canadian rapper Spotify announced, "On May 15th, Drake became Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2026 in a single day, ICEMAN became the most-streamed album of 2026 in a single day, and "Make Them Cry" became the most-streamed song in a single day in 2026 so far."
To note, Drake reportedly bought Michael's $120,000 accessory during a memoriabilia auction.