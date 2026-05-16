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Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission

Prince Harry once again spark Prince William's rage with emotional confession about Royal Family

Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission
Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission

Prince William has sent a scathing response to Prince Harry after his recent emotional admission did not sit well with the future King.

The Prince of Wales has reportedly reacted very strongly after a Diary Editor Richard Eden revealed that Harry "desperately wishes his own children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet enjoyed the same sort of childhood as their cousins, Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis."

"Archie and Lili are having a lovely time in California, but Harry is very sad that they are missing out on life with the rest of their family," added Harry's pal.

"Harry feels his children are missing out on the extensive family network that their cousins are enjoying," they noted.

Now, sources close to the future king have lift the curtain on William's true feelings as Harry has once again dragged Royal Family into his "woe-is-me" narrative.

"William is ferociously protective of his wife and kids, so even the whiff of Harry dragging them into his woe-is-me narrative gets his hackles up," an insider told Closer.

They continued, "He’s in no way over his anger at Harry and Meghan for the anguish and embarrassment they’ve caused him and the people he loves, and he says they’re in for a rude awakening if they think he’ll stand back and let them drag his wife and their children into their chaos."

"He’s made sure to let their mutual friends know there will be consequences if Harry keeps this narrative up," added the tipster.

The insider also suggested that the heir to the throne is convinced that Harry is dragging his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis into the delicate situation because he is aware King Charles loves all his grandchildren equally and cannot stand any discrimination among them.

"William’s convinced Harry and Meghan are on a very self-serving mission to protect their titles and status and using every trick in the book to appeal to Charles, including the kids, and William is very clear he wants no part of it," added the insider.

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