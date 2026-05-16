Phillip Schofield speaks out on 'brutal' time after affair scandal with younger man

Former This Morning host Philip Schofield has broken his silence three years after his affair scandal led to an end to his long-running career.
After he left ITV in May 2023, the controversy surrounding his "unwise, but not illegal" affair with a younger male colleague forced him to keep a distance from media.
Schofield first met the individual in question when he was a 15-year-old student at a drama club, but the affair did not start until years later.
However, his current lifestyle has seen him miss out on the spotlight, and the 64-year-old said he is "content" with his new life.
In an email to the Daily Mail, the former Dancing on Ice host said that he got used to his "calm and drama free" life.
Admitting he keeps his "head down", he added, "The past few years were, as you know, utterly brutal on so many levels, and I came to terms with the fact that there was no way back."
Schofield tied the knot to his wife, Stephanie, in 1993 and came out as gay on This Morning in 2020. The pair separated in February 2020 but remained married.
While the affair news cost him his friendship with long-term pal Holly Willoughby, his daughters, Molly, 32, and Ruby, 29, stood by their dad throughout his saga.
Speaking on the Channel 5 programme Phillip Schofield: Cast Away, Molly explained, "When my dad came out, it was... very hard for me, it was very hard for the entire family - mainly my mum, of course - everything was turned upside down.
"But we talked through it, and over time it's got easier. You know, my mum, my sister [Ruby], we're all the same, we will always continue to support him no matter what," she said.