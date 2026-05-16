John Travolta shares special message after receiving surprise honor at Cannes 2026

John Travolta is happier than ever before!
At the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, taking place on the French Riviera in southeastern France, the Pulp Fiction star was awarded with a surprise honor on Friday night, May 15.
Honoring the 72-year-old actor’s iconic legacy, the esteemed festival presented him with an honorary Palme d’Or, which is the Cannes equivalent of a lifetime achievement prize.
After receiving the special recognition, Travolta took to Instagram to share a warm message along with a heartwarming photo of himself with the award.
“I’ve never been more proud to win an award! To me the Cannes Palme d’Or award has always represented art at its finest. It is beyond a humbling experience,” he expressed.
Upon receiving the award at Cannes, the Grease star expressed disbelief, stating, “I can’t believe this. This is the last thing I expected.”
Turning to Cannes director Thierry Fremaux, Travolta said, “This is a humbling moment, so thank you Thierry from the bottom of my heart,”
When I met with you in November, I had no expectation that my film would be accepted. And when Thierry said it was not only accepted but it was making history because it would be the first film ever accepted that early, I cried like a baby because I just couldn’t believe it. Because in my opinion, you are the most discerning person in the movie industry. I was just happy to be here! I never expected this. Thank you so much,” he added.
John Travolta received the honorary Palme d’Or just moments before the world premiere of his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach.
Starring Clark Shotwell, Kelly Eviston-Quinnett, Ella Bleu Travolta, and Olga Hoffmann, Propeller One-Way Night Coach is slated to release on May 29, 2026.