Wordle’s answer for May 16: Hints, and today’s winning solution for puzzle #1792

All the gaming enthusiasts must be anticipating today's Wordle hints and answer, but don’t worry, Daily Jang has got you covered.
The game follows its usual format where players must guess a five-letter word within six attempts using logic, vocabulary knowledge, and elimination strategies.
Wordle #1792 for May 16, 2026 hints
Today’s puzzle had no repeated letters and began with the letter M, which helped experienced players to make a correct guess.
Additional hints pointed toward a meaning related to transportation or someone involved in moving goods or people, making the solution clearer as guesses progressed.
One of the major challenges in this Wordle was the placement of vowels and the uncommon letter pattern that usually misled players into more familiar but incorrect guesses.
Wordle’s answer today (May 16)
The answer for Wordle #1792 (May 16, 2026) is:
MOVER
The word “mover” refers to a person or company that transports items from one place to another.