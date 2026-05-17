Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday

Zara Tindall marked her 45th birthday in style, turning heads as she stepped out alongside her husband Mike Tindall for a celebratory outing that highlighted the couple’s easy chemistry and understated elegance.
The day carried double significance, as it fell on the same day as her husband’s yearly charity golf fundraiser.
The event supports two worthy causes close to the couple's hearts: Cure Parkinson's and the Matt Hampson Foundation.
Mike took to Instagram to share about festivities, writing, "An incredible day celebrating two wonderful causes. And who could forget some birthday celebrations too!"
The equestrian sportswoman and proud mother of three looked radiant as she attended a chic nighttime event alongside her rugby star husband.
The birthday girl served looks in a navy blue mini dress featuring sparkling diamante embellishments along the neckline.
She added the final touch to her outfit with shimmering silver stilettos that put her toned legs on display.
Her classic blonde bob was shaped into relaxed waves for the formal evening function.
Mike looked sharp in a black velvet dinner jacket with a crisp white shirt and tailored black trousers.
A romantic photo shared by Mike quickly gained attention from the couple’s social media fans.
To note, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall were married on July 30, 2011.