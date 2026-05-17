News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday

Zara Tindall shines in elegant birthday look during celebrations with Mike Tindall

Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday

Zara Tindall marked her 45th birthday in style, turning heads as she stepped out alongside her husband Mike Tindall for a celebratory outing that highlighted the couple’s easy chemistry and understated elegance.

The day carried double significance, as it fell on the same day as her husband’s yearly charity golf fundraiser.

The event supports two worthy causes close to the couple's hearts: Cure Parkinson's and the Matt Hampson Foundation.

Mike took to Instagram to share about festivities, writing, "An incredible day celebrating two wonderful causes. And who could forget some birthday celebrations too!"


The equestrian sportswoman and proud mother of three looked radiant as she attended a chic nighttime event alongside her rugby star husband.

The birthday girl served looks in a navy blue mini dress featuring sparkling diamante embellishments along the neckline.

She added the final touch to her outfit with shimmering silver stilettos that put her toned legs on display.

Her classic blonde bob was shaped into relaxed waves for the formal evening function.

Mike looked sharp in a black velvet dinner jacket with a crisp white shirt and tailored black trousers.

A romantic photo shared by Mike quickly gained attention from the couple’s social media fans.

To note, Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall were married on July 30, 2011.

King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle
King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle
Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man City's FA win
Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man City's FA win
Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip
Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip
Lady Louise steps in to help Prince Edward, Sophie in new event organiser role
Lady Louise steps in to help Prince Edward, Sophie in new event organiser role
Prince William makes special appearance at Wembley for 2026 FA Final Cup
Prince William makes special appearance at Wembley for 2026 FA Final Cup
Kate Middleton hailed for 2-word request after concluding Italy trip
Kate Middleton hailed for 2-word request after concluding Italy trip
Royal Family’s prestigious annual event disrupted by shocking death news
Royal Family’s prestigious annual event disrupted by shocking death news
Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission
Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission
King Charles scores 'treble victory' after Prince William's major royal decision
King Charles scores 'treble victory' after Prince William's major royal decision
Meghan Markle fuming over Kate Middleton's new victory: 'sick and tired of it'
Meghan Markle fuming over Kate Middleton's new victory: 'sick and tired of it'
Kate Middleton, Prince William first joint trip abroad since 2022 to begin this November
Kate Middleton, Prince William first joint trip abroad since 2022 to begin this November
Meghan Markle to embark on solo Europe trip after Kate Middleton's post-cancer Italy visit
Meghan Markle to embark on solo Europe trip after Kate Middleton's post-cancer Italy visit

Popular News

Humpback whale Timmy found dead off Denmark’s coast weeks after release

Humpback whale Timmy found dead off Denmark’s coast weeks after release
18 minutes ago
Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists

Taylor Swift eyes Glastonbury 2027 headline slot amid calls for more female artists
39 minutes ago
King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle

King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle
2 hours ago