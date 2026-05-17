Max Verstappen speaks out after ‘disastrous’ end to Nürburgring 24 Hours debut

Max Verstappen has reacted to the Mercedes team's saddening end to the Nürburgring 24 Hours, which saw the side lose victory due to a mechanical failure.
According to Racing News 365, Verstappen put the Dutchman and his teammates in prime position for the win with four hours remaining. However, just two laps after Verstappen handed the car over to Dani Juncadella, disaster struck.
A puncture was picked up as well as an ABS failure, resulting in a trip to the pit lane being needed.
Once outside the garage, it was discovered that there had been a driveshaft fault, resulting in an incredible amount of time being lost.
The car was off the circuit for almost four hours, before finally getting back on circuit for the final lap, with Juncadella having brought it home.
It meant victory and any decent finishing position was lost, in what was a cruel end to what had been an exceptional performance.
Max Verstappen took to social media to share his reaction to the events that transpired as he expressed his disappointment.
He wrote, “Very unfortunate and frustrating ending, but these things can happen. I still really enjoyed the experience together with Jules (Gounon), Luggi (Lucas Auer) and Dani (Juncadella). Thanks to the team and everyone around the track for your support.”
The team made the decision to still get the car out on track once it was fixed for the final few moments of the race to give the fans some entertainment, as they finished P38.