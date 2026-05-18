Duchess Sophie overseas trip sparks attention after Meghan Markle Geneva visit

Duchess Sophie is set to visit Geneva just days after Meghan Markle made an appearance in the Swiss city, prompting fresh attention on the timing of the royal visits.
As per the Royal Diary, the Duchess of Edinburgh is due to touch down in Geneva just two days later.
On Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex appeared at Place des Nations in Geneva for the inauguration of The Lost Screen Memorial, a striking tribute honouring young lives lost to online dangers.
Her appearance at the ceremony takes place ahead of the 79th World Health Assembly, where international delegates will gather to discuss global health priorities.
Meghan would likely avoid crossing paths with the Duchess of Edinburgh on her European trip, although that seems hard to avoid due to the fact that Sophie arrives in Geneva on May 19.
However, the details about Sophie's trip to Switzerland have been kept under wraps.
Meghan attended a memorial featuring 50 illuminated lightboxes displaying the phone lock screens of children whose lives were lost to online violence, recreating the images their grieving parents once saw on their own devices.
The installation highlights preventable online dangers facing children, including cyberbullying, grooming and harmful content, as part of the No Child Lost to Social Media campaign.
Geneva Mayor Alfonso Gomez Cruz, health ministers and child safety advocates also attended the event.