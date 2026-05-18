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Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event

Mike Tindall makes an emotional wish while sharing a heartbreaking news

Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event
Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event

MikeTindall is silently battling with personal grief as close family member's health woes intensify.

Zara Tindall's husband - who marked her 45th birthday last week at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield during his annual charity tournament, the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic, shared a concerning update about his father, Philip - who has been battling with Parkinson dicease for the past two decades.

As exlusively reported by Hello!, during the event - which was in support of two charities: Cure Parkinson's and The Matt Hampson Foundation, Mike revealed that his father is "not doing great."

"After 23 (plus) years of the disease, it has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was, which is why I don't want anyone else to see a parent or loved one suffer and have their quality of life decline so massively," he added.

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