Zara Tindall husband Mike gives shocking family update just days before Royal event

MikeTindall is silently battling with personal grief as close family member's health woes intensify.
Zara Tindall's husband - who marked her 45th birthday last week at The Belfry in Sutton Coldfield during his annual charity tournament, the ISPS Handa Celebrity Golf Classic, shared a concerning update about his father, Philip - who has been battling with Parkinson dicease for the past two decades.
As exlusively reported by Hello!, during the event - which was in support of two charities: Cure Parkinson's and The Matt Hampson Foundation, Mike revealed that his father is "not doing great."
"After 23 (plus) years of the disease, it has quite honestly left him a shell of what he once was, which is why I don't want anyone else to see a parent or loved one suffer and have their quality of life decline so massively," he added.