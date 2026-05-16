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Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip

The Duchess of Sussex is set to embark on her solo international visit to Switzerland for a special cause

Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip
Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip

Meghan Markle is melting fans hearts with an adorable snap.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram on Saturday, May 16, to drop a heartwarming photo of her darling daughter, Princess Lilibet, sharing how she helps getting her ready.

“Mama’s little helper,” she captioned alongside a new photo of her four-year-old baby girl, captured from behind, dressed in a striking red dress with a matching red bow in her hair.

The selfie also showed the Duchess exuding charm in a beautiful lavender ensemble as she stood in front of a mirror in her dressing room with Lilibet sitting down on the floor, seemingly trying to fix her mum’s dress.

Meghan Markle’s heartwarming update comes just hours before she embarks on a solo trip to Switzerland for a special cause.

According to GB News’ report, the mother of two is set to travel to Geneva, Switzerland to attend a pious ceremony honoring children who lost their lives in digital harm.

The Lost Screen Memorial's prestigious ceremony will take place on Sunday, May 17th, at Place des Nations, where the As Ever founder will be representing her and Prince Harry’s non-profit charitable organisation, The Archewell Foundation.

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