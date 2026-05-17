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Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny

Crown Princess Mette-Marit ignites brutal backlash after stepping out with breathing aid to celebrate Norway’s National Day

Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny
Princess Mette-Marit steps out with nasal cannula to mark National Day, sparks scrutiny

As Norway celebrates its National Day, Crown Princess Mette-Marit is once again at the center of controversy.

On Sunday, May 17, the country celebrated its 212th National Day, with the Norwegian Royal Family making a special appearance to join the citizens for the major occasion.

For the special day, the Crown Princess stepped out with a breathing aid to join the Royals in celebrations.

In the photos circulating online, Mette-Marit can be seen wearing a nasal cannula as she stood beside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon.

For the major event, the future King and Queen twinned in white attires layered under ash white coats with red detailing.

However, Princess Mette-Marit’s heartwarming appearance sparked a brutal backlash online, as fans accused her of trying to gain sympathy and shift the focus away from her Epstein scandals and her son, Marius Borg’s, rape lawsuit.

“She’s milking it - shifts the narrative from her sick son to her sickness. Brilliant PR!” criticized one.

Another slammed, “Go away mette Epstein.”

“What drugs and bad press make to you,” said a third.

“Is Epstein making excuses for his health to forget the incident?” added one more.

For those unfamiliar, Crown Princess Mette-Marit – who is suffering from chronic pulmonary fibrosis – has been facing scrutiny since her friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein between 2011 and 2014 was exposed after the release of Epstein files.

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