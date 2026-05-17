Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding

Despite her son’s wedding being just a few days away, Princess Anne is dedicating herself to her royal duties.
In its latest announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, will embark on a major overseas tour in the coming days.
According to the update, the 75-year-old Princess will be visiting Greece for a three-day trip, scheduled between Friday, May 22, and Sunday, May 24, 2026.
The high-profile tour, which will mark Princess Anne’s first trip to Greece since March 2025, will see her fulfilling her duties in her capacity as President of the Mission to Seafarers.
King Charles’ sister is set to kick off the visit in Athens with multiple engagements, followed by proceeding to Crete, where she is set to participate in events marking the milestone 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete.
Her upcoming visit will also include memorial services at the RAF Memorial in Maleme, the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetry in Souda Bay, and Chania Cathedral to honor those who lost their lives defending the island during World War II.
During the trip, the Princess is also scheduled to meet veterans and descendants of soldiers in Chania, tour historic sites including the Firkas fortress and the Maritime Museum of Crete, and watch ceremonial displays featuring the RAF’s 30 Squadron and the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.
Notably, Princess Anne’s visit to Greece will take place just days before her son, Peter Phillips, will get married to his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.