News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding

The Princess Royal and Sir Timothy Lawrence are set to embark on major international trip ahead of Peter Phillips nuptials

Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding
Princess Anne gears up for major overseas tour days before Peter Phillips wedding

Despite her son’s wedding being just a few days away, Princess Anne is dedicating herself to her royal duties.

In its latest announcement, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Princess Royal and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, will embark on a major overseas tour in the coming days.

According to the update, the 75-year-old Princess will be visiting Greece for a three-day trip, scheduled between Friday, May 22, and Sunday, May 24, 2026.

The high-profile tour, which will mark Princess Anne’s first trip to Greece since March 2025, will see her fulfilling her duties in her capacity as President of the Mission to Seafarers.

King Charles’ sister is set to kick off the visit in Athens with multiple engagements, followed by proceeding to Crete, where she is set to participate in events marking the milestone 85th anniversary of the Battle of Crete.

Her upcoming visit will also include memorial services at the RAF Memorial in Maleme, the Commonwealth War Graves Cemetry in Souda Bay, and Chania Cathedral to honor those who lost their lives defending the island during World War II.

During the trip, the Princess is also scheduled to meet veterans and descendants of soldiers in Chania, tour historic sites including the Firkas fortress and the Maritime Museum of Crete, and watch ceremonial displays featuring the RAF’s 30 Squadron and the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Notably, Princess Anne’s visit to Greece will take place just days before her son, Peter Phillips, will get married to his fiancée, Harriet Sperling, on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
King Charles recognises Cornish charity for disabled youth in remarkable feat
King Charles recognises Cornish charity for disabled youth in remarkable feat
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday
Zara Tindall, Mike Tindall share stylish double celebration on her 45th birthday
King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle
King Charles launches investigation into 'security' lapse at Windsor Castle
Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man City's FA win
Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man City's FA win
Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip
Meghan Markle drops ‘Mama’s little helper’ Lilibet’s new snap ahead of solo trip
Lady Louise steps in to help Prince Edward, Sophie in new event organiser role
Lady Louise steps in to help Prince Edward, Sophie in new event organiser role
Prince William makes special appearance at Wembley for 2026 FA Final Cup
Prince William makes special appearance at Wembley for 2026 FA Final Cup
Kate Middleton hailed for 2-word request after concluding Italy trip
Kate Middleton hailed for 2-word request after concluding Italy trip
Royal Family’s prestigious annual event disrupted by shocking death news
Royal Family’s prestigious annual event disrupted by shocking death news
Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission
Prince William reacts after Harry drags George, Louis and Charlotte in major admission
King Charles scores 'treble victory' after Prince William's major royal decision
King Charles scores 'treble victory' after Prince William's major royal decision

Popular News

Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes

Lebanon ceasefire strained as death toll spikes amid continued Israeli strikes
44 minutes ago
Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

Anime Limitless codes for May 2026 to enjoy exciting freebies

2 hours ago
Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements

Andrew and Royal Family caught in tension over security arrangements
3 hours ago