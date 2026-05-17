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Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man City's FA win

The Prince of Wales attended the FA Cup final between Man City and Chelsea at Wembley Stadium

Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man Citys FA win
Prince William shares sweet moment with Pep Guardiola after Man City's FA win

Prince William attended the thrilling Man City vs Chelsea FA Cup final, which ended with a 1-0 triumph for Pep Guardiola's side on Saturday.

While handing him his winner's medal at the top of the Wembley step, the Prince of Wales could be seen saying the words, "Another one, hey!" to the smiling manager.

The Manchester City manager, who now has the 20th major trophy under his belt with the club, previously shared that one of the traditions he likes about the FA Cup final is the royals present in the crowd.

On Saturday, May 16, following the exciting win, the official account of The Prince and Princess of Wales shared highlights from the match, with the caption, "Congratulations @mancity on a hard-fought FA Cup victory!"

The prince attended the match in his role as president and patron of the FA, and the City's players and Guardiola collected their medals from the future king and shook hands with those present in the Royal box.


William had a big smile when he was greeted by the star manager and said, "Another one, hey!" before he put the medal around his neck and added, "Congratulations Pep, well done."

He also teased City defender John Stones, who did not play at Wembley but managed to secure his 17th trophy with the club, saying, "Another one, well done."

Last week, William, a huge Aston Villa fan, drew attention as he celebrated widely when his club beat Nottingham Forest in their Europa League semi-final.

Moreover, it has also been reported by Palace sources that the prince would likely be in Istanbul next Wednesday to support his club in the finals against Freiburg.

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