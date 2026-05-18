Tiger Woods keeps low profile at Kai Trump’s graduation party amid legal issues

Tiger Woods made a surprise appearance at Kai Trump’s high school graduation celebrations.
According to Essentially Sports, it was his first time out in public in weeks, and he kept it incredibly brief but did not allow any photos.
He showed up to Kai Trump’s graduation ceremony 15 minutes late and left 20 minutes early. Woods skipped the family dinner entirely.
This might have been a calculated move during the legal issues. Lawyers can use his public outings in court.
His DUI case remains very active. In fact, a judge recently allowed prosecutors to access his prescription records.
Kai Trump, Vanessa Trump’s 19-year-old daughter, wrapped up her senior year at the Benjamin School in Palm Beach County.
Kai Trump described the end of her high school as hitting harder than expected, saying in a vlog the week prior.
She said, “I’ve had a great time in high school. I’ve met a great group of people, great classes, and school, and everything like that.”
The evening that followed was far from a low-key affair. The family gathered at BlackBird restaurant in Jupiter for an intimate dinner with Donald Trump Jr., Tiffany Trump, Michael Boulos, and close family friends. Woods did not join them and stayed out of sight.