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Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history

Aaron Rai wins the 2026 PGA Championship making golf history

Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history
Aaron Rai Wins 2026 PGA Championship: English long shot makes major history

In one of the biggest surprises in golf history, Aaron Rai emerged as the unexpected winner of the 2026 PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on Sunday.

The 31-year-old from Wolverhampton entered the final round as a massive long shot but he fired a stunning 5-under-par 65 to claim his first major title.

Rai finished the tournament at 9-under par securing a three-stroke victory over Jon Rahm and Alex Smalley.

With this triumph, he became the first English-born player to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919, breaking a century-old drought for his country.


Rai, who is of Indian heritage, is also the first player of South Asian descent to win a major.

Known for wearing gloves on both hands, Rai overcame a three-shot deficit on the back nine. He sealed his historic win by draining an incredible 68-foot bridie putt on the 17th hole.

Reflecting on his fairytale triumph, an emotional Rai expressed his disbelief. “It’s very surreal,” Rai told CBS. “It’s been a frustrating season, so to be stood here is outside of my wildest imagination.”

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