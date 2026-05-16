Jannik Sinner vomits on court during Italian Open clash against Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner survived an almighty scare against Daniil Medvedev to secure his place in the Italian Open final.
According to Tennis365, Sinner won 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 against the Russian star, producing a near-perfect performance in front of a rapturous Italian crowd.
The Italian took the first set 6-2, but the following set featured a rare slip-up for the World No. 1. He was broken for the first time in the tournament by Medvedev, who took a 3-0 lead in the second set.
Sinner looked worse for wear and appeared to throw up on the court. The Italian, astonishingly, managed to fight back in the second set, however, despite suffering with clear fatigue issues throughout the rest of the match.
Meanwhile, Medvedev was seen questioning the medical time out with chair umpire Aurelie Tourte, with the Russian appearing to suggest his rival was receiving special treatment by being treated for cramps.
The World No. 1 said after the match, “Very different challenge. A tough challenge to be honest. During the night usually I never struggle to sleep. This night was not easy. When you’re in the third set, nearly done, but you still have to show up again… you never know what’s happening you know.”
“It’s basically a new start of a match. There are nerves again. But again I’m very happy how I handled the situation. Very happy to be back in the final. Tomorrow is gonna be again a very tough day,” he added.
Sinner will play Casper Ruud in the final, after the Norwegian swept aside Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-1 in the other semi-final match in Rome.