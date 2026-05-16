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Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela, 16, marries Noah Price in lavish Isle of Man wedding

Venezuela Fury, 16, marries in Crocs at lavish, locked-down Isle of Man wedding

Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela, 16, marries Noah Price in lavish Isle of Man wedding
Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela, 16, marries Noah Price in lavish Isle of Man wedding

Tyson Fury’s eldest daughter, Venezuela, 16, married fiancé Noah Price, 19, today in a lavish ceremony at the Royal Chapel of St John’s.

The teenage bride wowed onlookers by pairing a stunning lace fishtail gown and a spectacular 50-foot train with a highly unexpected choice of footwear: white Crocs.

Before the big day, the bride debated her options on TikTok, telling followers, “I’m having a bit of a struggle on what shoes to wear. Do I wear white New Balance trainers or white Crocs? I don’t know.”

Proud father Tyson Fury looked dapper in a tuxedo as he walked his daughter into the church.


The high-profile event being filmed for Netflix faced minor drama when security locked down the venue, turning away a coach of disgruntled holidaymakers.

The family also faced backlash over Venezuela marrying at 16.

However, her mother Paris Fury fiercely defended the marriage, stating, “If she’s happy, he’s happy, we’re happy, I don’t understand it at all.” Paris added that critics “mustn’t have had very happy relationships.”

The star-studded guest list included a pregnant Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, ahead of the reception at the luxury Comis Hotel.

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