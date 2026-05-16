Lewis Hamilton ‘hopeful about future’ amid Kim Kardashian’s major legal move

Lewis Hamilton is “hopeful about the future more than ever” amid Kim Kardashian’s $500,000 legal action.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, May 15, the seven-time world Formula One champion shared some highlights from his visit to a school in South London with his charitable foundation, Mission44.
The Ferrari driver said that he had an “inspirational day” visiting an amazing school.
He wrote, “I left feeling even more hopeful about the future than ever before. I had the chance to see how the school is engaging young people in STEM subjects, speak to students about their aspirations, and learn how the school’s inclusive environment is helping them achieve their goals.”
“I also met with Mission 44 partners who are leading the transformative work on the ground. Too many young people still face barriers in education and don’t feel like they belong in the classroom. That’s why this work matters. There is still work to do, but progress happens when we work together,” Hamilton added.
The 41-year-old founded the global charitable foundation mission44, aiming to bring change in the world that allows every young person to “thrive in school and access careers in STEM.”
As Hamilton visits London, his girlfriend and SKIMS owner reportedly paid $500,000 bail for a man who was waiting for a new trial after a murder conviction was overturned.
As per a report by Independent, Kim Kardashian reportedly posted the $500,000 (€430,000) bail that secured the release of former death row inmate Richard Glossip, who spent nearly three decades behind bars in Oklahoma for a 1997 murder conviction that was later overturned.
Glossip was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Centre on Thursday after a judge granted bond while he awaits a new trial in the killing of motel owner Barry Van Treese.