Coco Gauff vs Elina Svitolina Live: Score updates and highlights from Italian Open final

Elina Svitolina delivered the biggest shock of the clay-court season, stunning world No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to reach the Italian Open final.
The Ukrainian star displayed incredible defensive discipline to absorb the heavy baseline pressure, completely changing the narrative heading into Roland Garros.
Svitolina’s victory marks a major milestone in what has become one of the most impressive comeback stories in women’s tennis, as she aims for a third career Rome title.
Waiting for her in the final is Coco Gauff. The American powered into her second consecutive Italian Open final with a composed, straight-sets victory over Sorana Cirstea.
Gauff is chasing serious redemption after falling short in the Rome title match last season. This championship clash adds an explosive new chapter to a rapidly growing rivalry.
Svitolina holds the upper hand recently, having already defeated Gauff twice this season at the Australian Open and the Dubai Championships.
According to tennis analysts, Svitolina marches into the final oozing with confidence as she faces Coco Gauff, whom she has taken down on two separate occasions this year making this a highly anticipated, must-watch showdown.