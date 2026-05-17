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Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’

Tyson Fury’s daughter Venezuela marries Noah Price, aged 16, in an intimate event

Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’
Tyson Fury’s emotional speech from daughter’s wedding reveal: ‘Don’t do it’

Tyson Fury deleviered a heartwarming speech as his daughter got married to ther lover of her life at the age of 16 only. 

According to Sportsbible, the British boxer performed his fatherly duties as he watched his daughter, Venezuela, marry Noah Price on Saturday, May 16.

The ceremony took place at the Royal Chapel of St John the Baptist on the Isle of Man before the festivities continued at the Comis Hotel near Douglas for the wedding reception, where Tyson would give his emotional wedding speech.

It is believed the former heavyweight champion stood up to deliver this in front of a guest list of around 120 which included most of the Fury family, with Venezuela's younger siblings Prince, Tyson II, Valencia, Adonis, Athena and Rico.

While it has been reported that one of the guests was arrested as four police cars made an appearance at the venue.

During the celebrations, Tyson delivered an emotional speech to his daughter and husband following their marriage, as witnessed in videos shared to TikTok.

Tyson said, “I’ve had a f**king very good time, excuse me, French. Venezuela and Noah, I told you, you shouldn’t have done it, didn’t I? But now you’ve done it; you’ve done it.”

He then joked, “I hope you have 45 healthy children and a long life and happiness.”

Yet, in a momentary moment of advice, he told the pair to look towards his marriage to his wife, Paris, in the hopes the young couple can be as happy as the older pair.

Tyson said, “If you're anything like me and my wife, we're best friends and soulmates. So, been together all our lives nearly, more than we've not been together. So, you'll be like us. So good night, God bless you all.”


The former heavyweight champion also walked his daughter down the aisle earlier in the day to see her marry Price.

Tyson will turn his attention back towards his boxing career, as he is set to face Anthony Joshua later in the year in the much-anticipated fight between the British pair.

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