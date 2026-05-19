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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi enjoyed a private beach getaway on Sunday, with photos showcasing their close connection

Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take relationship to next level after Hawaii trip

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are reportedly taking their relationship to the next level after their recent trip to Hawaii.

An insider told Page Six that the pair’s trip to Hawaii has strengthened the bond between The Kardashians star and the Wuthering Heights actor.

“Kendall really didn’t expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything,” the insider said.

The tipster went on to share, “They got super close on that trip, and it definitely made their connection stronger. It’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

According to the source, Jenner is “really happy right now and loves how easy things feel” amid her relationship with Elordi.

“Her friends and family can see how much she likes him,” the insider said.


The insider said Jenner has been especially happy to spend time with Kylie Jenner and also get closer with their partners as a couple-friendly group.

“It’s been really fun for her and Kylie being able to hang out with guys who genuinely get along and fit naturally into their lives, because they honestly haven’t really had that in a long time,” the source noted.

“Jacob’s just a really good guy,” the insider said.

They mentioned, “He’s super respectful and easy to be around, and it’s becoming a lot more serious than she expected.”

To note, the Jenner sisters were recently spotted on a double date with Elordi and Timothée Chalamet in Los Angeles last Saturday after Hawaii getaway.

The pair were seen traveling together, with Elordi driving and Kendall riding shotgun, as Kylie and Chalamet sat in the back with Renell Medrano.

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