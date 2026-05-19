Steven Tyler charms fans with laid-back ice cream moment in hometown city

Steven Tyler has unexpectedly sent fans into a frenzy after being spotted enjoying a casual ice cream outing in Boston.
A legendary ’Aerosmith singer recently proved he’s still down-to-earth when the 78-year-old rocker was spotted casually enjoying ice cream in Boston without any entourage or fuss.
The ice cream shop, Bella’s Creamery shared a photo of Tyler on their Facebook page.
The Cryin’ singer wore his hair piled up in a messy bun made up of grey, brown, red, and green streaks.
He accessorized his look with big sunglasses and a scruffy mustache and goatee, donning an open checkered sweater with a white T-shirt underneath.
Tyler adorned himself with several chains around his neck.
He flashed a big smile while posing for a selfie with one of the shop employees, holding his Dave’s Coffee ice cream in a waffle cone with a gloved hand after seemingly already taking a taste.
The moment sparked excitement among Aerosmith fans, with many appreciating Tyler’s casual, friendly presence in the neighborhood.
“Growing up in Humarock we had regular sightings of Steven Tyler. One time he was skateboarding with some kids,” one fan wrote on Facebook.
“So cool!!! Love Steven Tyler,” another wrote before adding a red heart emoji.
To note, while Steven Tyler maintains multiple homes, including a primary base in Los Angeles, he still spends significant time in Boston, where Aerosmith was formed.