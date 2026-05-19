Pedro Pascal, Disney spark backlash over alleged fake 'The Mandalorian' promotion  

Pedro Pascal has once again come under fire for faking the upcoming film, The Mandalorian and Grogu promotions.
Ahead of the release of the highly anticipated movie, Disney dropped a new promotional trailer featuring a helmet man and Grogu on its official Instagram account.
A few days before the film officially ran in theatres, to hype up excitement, Star Wars shared a new teaser on Monday, May 18th.
'This is definitely the Way… to the Eastern Conference Finals, Game 1 Tomorrow and experience Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu in theatres Friday," they captioned their post.
Notably, the trailer showed Din Djarin, a fictional character played by Pedro, wearing a helmet as he wandered through Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland.
The viral clip depicted Pedro, who is casually approaching the park's wandering Mandalorian and Grogu characters, sharing an emotional, hand-on-heart interaction that looked like pure, unadulterated Disney magic.
However, throughout the video, the man did not take off his helmet, sparking controversy among fans as several of them accused him of not being Pedro, as Disney faked the character to promote their new film.
Fans reaction on The Mandalorian and Grogu promotional video:
As the video gained popularity on social media, fans flocked to the comment section as they mocked the actor and Disney for "fabricating manufactured magic" to manipulate social media algorithms and drum up hype for its upcoming cinematic slate.
One slammed, "He can’t remove the helmet because it’s definitely NOT Pedro under there."
"Makes you wonder how often it’s actually him in the suit during those scenes. The mystery adds something fun to the character, even if it’s a bit odd. Maybe that’s part of what keeps people guessing and invested?" another blasted.
While a third said, "It’s kinda weird to see them in the real world."
For those unaware, The Mandalorian and Grogu is a 2026 live-action Star Wars feature film directed by Jon Favreau.
The film is slated to be released in the theatres on Friday, May 22nd, 2026.