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Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony

The 'Salt' actress and the 'Fight Club' actor have been estranged since their split in September 2016

Angelina Jolies daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony
Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara sparks buzz after omitting Brad Pitt at graduation ceremony  

Angelina Jolie's adopted daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie, has snubbed her estranged dad, Brad Pitt, at her graduation ceremony. 

The 21-year-old teenager accepted her diploma degree from Spelman College over the weekend, but has appeared to snub her superstar father.

As she took the stage to receive her Bachelor of Arts in psychology degree, Zahara was announced as Zahara Marley Jolie, officially dropping "Pitt" from her name.

The Salt actress also attended the graduation ceremony of her Ethiopian-born daughter, accompanied by her other sons, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

However, Brad was not invited to witness his daughter's milestone moment, as he was not approached for the tickets to the graduation ceremony, per TMZ

Fans react to Zahara's scathing move: 

As the video clip gained attention on social media, netizens rushed to social media accounts to praise Zahara for her courage in dropping her dad's name.

One X user said, "Angelina Jolie must be the happiest mom alive currently."

"Woooo hard classes!" another sarcastically commented.

While a third noted, "Finishing a degree while growing up under constant public attention is honestly impressive, no matter who your family is."

"Damn, she didn’t even turn her head LMAFO," a fourth added.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's split saga: 

For those unaware, this is not the first time she has dropped the last name of her estranged father at a public event.

In 2023, when the teenager joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha organisation, she proudly introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie.

Angelina and her six kids, Shiloh Jolie, Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, and Maddox Chivan Jolie, have been estranged from Brad Pitt since their split in September 2016.

The estrangement stems from a highly publicised and explosive argument on a private jet from France to Los Angeles, which led the actress to file for divorce just days after the incident, citing irreconcilable differences.

Years after their legal battle, Angelina and Brad finalised their messy divorce in December 2024, and the Fight Club actor remained estranged from most of the children. 

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