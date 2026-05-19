Lainey Wilson, Devlin Hodges reveal their 'no-stress' wedding preps

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges have opened up about their relaxed approach to wedding planning.
While conversing with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, the American country singer-songwriter shared, "Honestly, we were the ones that were a little less stressed.”
She went on to share, "Everybody else was worried about what they were going to wear to the wedding. We were like, 'You can wear your birthday suit. We don't give a damn.'"
Hodges added, "We were the least stressed, probably."
The Heart Like A Truck and the former NFL player/current real estate agent tied the knot on May 10 in Dickson, Tenn.
Among the attendees were family members and Nashville artists including Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina, Jelly Roll, and Ella Langley.
Sharing thoughts about the wedding, she said,, "It was everything that we could have imagined, to be honest. It was perfect. It was beautiful.”
Lainey Wilson engagement ring:
She showcased her massive diamond ring during her first outing with Hodges on Sunday at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.
The newlyweds posed together as they were hugging and standing arm-in-arm
Wilson wore a burnt orange-red strapless gown featuring a pleated bodice that flowed into a shredded, floor-length fringe skirt.
She accessorized with dramatic drop earrings and a standout ring stack, including a large diamond cluster engagement ring reportedly around seven carats.
Hodges wore a black suit with a white shirt, along with a western-coded brown belt and a teal bolo tie.
Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges first met in Nashville in 2021 through mutual friends.