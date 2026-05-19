News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Lainey Wilson, Devlin Hodges reveal their 'no-stress' wedding preps

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges tied the knot on May 10 in Dickson, Tenn

Lainey Wilson, Devlin Hodges reveal their no-stress wedding preps
Lainey Wilson, Devlin Hodges reveal their 'no-stress' wedding preps

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges have opened up about their relaxed approach to wedding planning.

While conversing with PEOPLE on the red carpet at the ACM Awards, the American country singer-songwriter shared, "Honestly, we were the ones that were a little less stressed.”

She went on to share, "Everybody else was worried about what they were going to wear to the wedding. We were like, 'You can wear your birthday suit. We don't give a damn.'"

Hodges added, "We were the least stressed, probably."

The Heart Like A Truck and the former NFL player/current real estate agent tied the knot on May 10 in Dickson, Tenn.

Among the attendees were family members and Nashville artists including Miranda Lambert, Luke Bryan, Lauren Alaina, Jelly Roll, and Ella Langley.

Sharing thoughts about the wedding, she said,, "It was everything that we could have imagined, to be honest. It was perfect. It was beautiful.”

Lainey Wilson engagement ring:  

She showcased her massive diamond ring during her first outing with Hodges on Sunday at the 61st Academy of Country Music Awards.

The newlyweds posed together as they were hugging and standing arm-in-arm



Wilson wore a burnt orange-red strapless gown featuring a pleated bodice that flowed into a shredded, floor-length fringe skirt.

She accessorized with dramatic drop earrings and a standout ring stack, including a large diamond cluster engagement ring reportedly around seven carats.

Hodges wore a black suit with a white shirt, along with a western-coded brown belt and a teal bolo tie.

Lainey Wilson and Devlin Hodges first met in Nashville in 2021 through mutual friends.

Danish-Norwegian band Aqua part ways after 30-year run: Fans react with shock
Danish-Norwegian band Aqua part ways after 30-year run: Fans react with shock
Sydney Sweeney’s beau Scooter Braun reveals his reaction on bold 'Euphoria' scenes
Sydney Sweeney’s beau Scooter Braun reveals his reaction on bold 'Euphoria' scenes
Tom Kane, 'Star Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' voice actor dies at 64: Rep reveals cause of death
Tom Kane, 'Star Wars' and 'Powerpuff Girls' voice actor dies at 64: Rep reveals cause of death
Ryan Ryenolds shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours
Ryan Ryenolds shares heartfelt message to mark special anniversary amid US exit rumours
Lady Gaga takes ‘Wednesday’ song 'Dead Dance' success to next level with Emmys submission
Lady Gaga takes ‘Wednesday’ song 'Dead Dance' success to next level with Emmys submission
Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up
Callum Turner joins 007 race with Jacob Elordi as Bond auditions heat up
Blake Lively breaks silence in first message after shocking US exit plan exposed
Blake Lively breaks silence in first message after shocking US exit plan exposed
Explosive truth behind Ryan Gosling’s sudden exit from ‘The Lovely Bones’ revealed
Explosive truth behind Ryan Gosling’s sudden exit from ‘The Lovely Bones’ revealed
Katie Price drops bombshell admission about husband Lee Andrews in new post
Katie Price drops bombshell admission about husband Lee Andrews in new post
Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason
Why Anderson Cooper left ‘60 Minutes’ after 20 years: Exit message hints at real reason
Selena Gomez teams up with Cate Blanchett for Brady Corbet's adult-themed film
Selena Gomez teams up with Cate Blanchett for Brady Corbet's adult-themed film
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner enjoy double date with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet
Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner enjoy double date with Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet

Popular News

Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library

Sandy Fire forces 13,000 evacuations in Simi Valley as flames near Reagan Library
20 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'

Raveena Tandon on toxic 90s media culture: 'The damage was done, no reversing it'
11 hours ago
Trump IRS tax lawsuit dismissed after DOJ launches $1.76B fund for allies

Trump IRS tax lawsuit dismissed after DOJ launches $1.76B fund for allies
12 hours ago