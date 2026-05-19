John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look

John Travolta has opened up about the story behind his now-viral beret look at the Cannes Film Festival, explaining how the unexpected fashion choice quickly took on a life of its own online.
In an interview with CNN published Monday, May 18, the 72-year-old actor revealed there was a specific reason he wore the stylish beret three times during his directorial debut in France over the weekend.
“The old school directors wore berets and the glasses. And I thought, that's what I'm doing,” Travolta told the outlet.
“I've been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events,” he said.
“And I said, ‘I'm a director this time. You're an actor, play the part of a director. Look like an old school director,' ” Travolta continued, adding that he “looked up pictures” of talented filmmakers who came before him.
“I'm gonna do an homage to being a director,” the Hairspray star revealed about his red carpet wardrobe.
Travolta added, “So I'm gonna play the part of being a director and then when I look back, I'll know, ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that was when I won the Palme d'Or.' And I will have vividness of it.”
John Travolta made an appearance at the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Friday, May 15, accompanied by his 26-year-old daughter Ella, who appears in the film as a flight attendant.
In the video, he sported a navy blue beret before later changing into a classic suit for the main event.