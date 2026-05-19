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John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look

John Travolta made an appearance at the premiere of 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach' on Friday, May 15

John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look
John Travolta reveals surprising inspiration behind his Cannes look

John Travolta has opened up about the story behind his now-viral beret look at the Cannes Film Festival, explaining how the unexpected fashion choice quickly took on a life of its own online.

In an interview with CNN published Monday, May 18, the 72-year-old actor revealed there was a specific reason he wore the stylish beret three times during his directorial debut in France over the weekend.

“The old school directors wore berets and the glasses. And I thought, that's what I'm doing,” Travolta told the outlet.

“I've been around for over 50 years doing movies, but I can't tell, when I look back, the difference between the events,” he said.

“And I said, ‘I'm a director this time. You're an actor, play the part of a director. Look like an old school director,' ” Travolta continued, adding that he “looked up pictures” of talented filmmakers who came before him.

“I'm gonna do an homage to being a director,” the Hairspray star revealed about his red carpet wardrobe.

Travolta added, “So I'm gonna play the part of being a director and then when I look back, I'll know, ‘Oh, that was Propeller One-Way Night Coach, that was Cannes, that was when I won the Palme d'Or.' And I will have vividness of it.”

John Travolta made an appearance at the premiere of Propeller One-Way Night Coach on Friday, May 15, accompanied by his 26-year-old daughter Ella, who appears in the film as a flight attendant.


In the video, he sported a navy blue beret before later changing into a classic suit for the main event.

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