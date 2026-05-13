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Norovirus outbreak: 49 passengers affected British cruise ship docked in France

Norovirus causes a common condition, gastrointestinal sickness such as diarrhoea and vomiting

Norovirus outbreak: 49 passengers affected British cruise ship docked in France

Norovirus outbreak: 49 passengers affected British cruise ship docked in France

The latest Norovirus outbreak on a UK-operated cruise ship in France, with over 1,000 passengers present, has affected nearly 49 people.

Norovirus causes a common condition, gastrointestinal sickness such as diarrhoea and vomiting.

As per some local health authorities in Bordeaux, three affected passengers remain isolated in their cabins, while other passengers will not be able to disembark in the port.

Notably, the outbreak is not associated with hantavirus outbreak, as per experts.

The Essex-based Ambassador Cruise Line told the BBC a 92-year-old man had passed away on board on Sunday; however, his cause of death remains undisclosed.

The cruise operator stated, "We are providing every support to the deceased's friends and family and extend our most sincere condolences to them at this difficult time."


Ambassador Cruise Line said in a separate statement that as of 11:00 BST on Wednesday, 48 passengers were symptomatic, as they are suffering from gastrointestinal illness.

The cruise ship set sail from Belfast on May 8, ahead of travelling to Liverpool the next day.

Currently, 1,187 guests and 514 crew members onboard the ship, as per operator.

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