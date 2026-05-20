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Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans

The 'Iron Man' revealed major update on a follow-up to 2009's 'Sherlock Holmes' and its 2011 sequel

Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about Sherlock Holmes return plans
Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans

Robert Downey Jr. has revealed that his wife Susan Downey ultimately has “the last word” on whether he will return for another Sherlock Holmes film, as speculation continues about a potential sequel.

While conversing with the Associated Press at the 2026 Lincoln Center Spring Gala, the Iron Man was asked about a follow-up to 2009's Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel.

“I don’t know,” he said, adding, “People are talking about it, but she’s the producer,” nodding at his wife.

Speaking about future big-screen adaptations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s detective, Robert Downey Jr. joked that Susan “will have the last word,” raising his eyebrows at the camera.

Susan chimed in, “It’s the greatest mystery.” The Iron Man star then burst out laughing.

The Emmy-winning Susan Downey, 52, has produced numerous Hollywood films and series, including projects featuring her Oscar-winning husband.

Notably, directed by Guy Ritchie, the two Sherlock Holmes movies featured Jude Law as Watson, with Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Noomi Rapace and Jared Harris also in the cast.

In 2016, reports said Warner Bros. was developing a third film, but after a 2019 delay pushed it to 2021, Sherlock Holmes 3 was later dropped from the studio’s release slate.

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