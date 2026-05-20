Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour

Harry Styles’ team finally addressed complaints regarding obstructed views on his current Together, Together tour.
It all started with the former One Direction member kicked off his global residency and played two nights, however, many concertgoers, who paid for special “VIP” floor tickets complained that they faced hurdles watching the concert due to 10-foot-tall walkways circling the stadium’s floor.
One of the fans expressed disappointment that he didn’t pay €200 to miss half the concert because of a bridge and another posted that the VIP paid £350 for such view.
Now, Styles’ team has formally responded to the complaints in a statement, via Variety.
The statement began, "The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle."
It further added, "Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions."
Kicked off on May 16, Harry Styles will continue his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam till Friday, May 22, before he leaves for UK for a series of shows in June. His tour will conclude on December 13, 2026.