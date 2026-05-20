News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour

Styles faced backlash after kicking off his Together, Together tour

Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour
Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour

Harry Styles’ team finally addressed complaints regarding obstructed views on his current Together, Together tour.

It all started with the former One Direction member kicked off his global residency and played two nights, however, many concertgoers, who paid for special “VIP” floor tickets complained that they faced hurdles watching the concert due to 10-foot-tall walkways circling the stadium’s floor.

Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour

One of the fans expressed disappointment that he didn’t pay €200 to miss half the concert because of a bridge and another posted that the VIP paid £350 for such view.

Now, Styles’ team has formally responded to the complaints in a statement, via Variety.

The statement began, "The floor concept was designed to give fans freedom of movement and the ability to experience the show from different positions, rather than being confined to one fixed viewing angle."

It further added, "Those areas are being reviewed carefully and adjusted where possible in compliance with all safety restrictions."

Kicked off on May 16, Harry Styles will continue his Together, Together tour in Amsterdam till Friday, May 22, before he leaves for UK for a series of shows in June. His tour will conclude on December 13, 2026.

Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans
Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans
Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Inside red carpet's most shocking controversies
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Inside red carpet's most shocking controversies
Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit
Blake Lively officially returns to spotlight after settling 'It Ends with Us' lawsuit
'Summer House' reunion teaser shows Amanda Batula in tears after Ciara Miller confrontation
'Summer House' reunion teaser shows Amanda Batula in tears after Ciara Miller confrontation
Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery
Gabbie Gonzalez, her father arrested for alleged murder plot against Jack Avery
Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album
Olivia Rodrigo announces second single 'the cure' from upcoming album
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'
'90 Day Fiancé' star Jenny Slatten shares shocking health update ahead of 'The Last Resort'
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026
From 'Hope' to 'Fjord:' 5 most anticipated films premiered at Cannes 2026

Popular News

Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation

Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation
44 minutes ago
Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal

Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
2 hours ago
Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team

Anthropic hires OpenAI co-founder Andrej Karpathy to join core AI team
2 hours ago