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Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation

The 'Badla' star’s hospitalisation report sparked concern online

Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation
Amitabh Bachchan posts cryptic blog amid rising health speculation

Amitabh Bachchan has sparked concern online after sharing a cryptic blog post amid growing rumours about his hospitalisation.

The reports of Badla star’s hospitalisation briefly sparked concern online, with claims suggesting the 83-year-old had been admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, though later updates clarified the rumours were inaccurate.

A source, however, said Bachchan went to the hospital for a regular medical examination.

"He went in for a routine health check-up and came back home. He usually goes every month for checkup," the source said.

Amid the hospitalization buzz, Bachchan shared a cryptic poem on his blog in Hindi.

The post included a Hindi poem, whose translated lines read: “When the eagle becomes quiet, parrots begin to speak. This one and that one say, ‘Come, let us also start offering advice/drinks.’ After eating millet bread and greens, they begin talking like crows the moment food enters their mouths. One remained a reflection of brother Hill’s education; the other, a memory of Wellington.”

Despite the hospitalisation rumours, he continued his usual Sunday routine at his Juhu home, greeting fans gathered outside.

On the work front, he has recently completed Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 and will next be seen in the courtroom drama Section 84.

He is also reportedly working on the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

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