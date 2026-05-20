News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Kylie Minogue confirms second cancer diagnosis as her new documentary premieres

The Australian singer and songwriter announces her shocking diagnosis in new documentary

Kylie Minogue confirms second cancer diagnosis as her new documentary premieres
Kylie Minogue confirms second cancer diagnosis as her new documentary premieres 

Kylie Minogue has shocked the internet with her new health struggle as her Netflix documentary was released. 

The Australian singer and songwriter, who rose to global prominence with her 1987 cover of The Loco-Motion song, has revealed she had a second cancer diagnosis.

As her new documentary titled Kylie aired on Netflix, the singer announced that she has been dealing with the second diagnosis since 2021.

"My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself, not like the first time, thankfully, I got through it, again, and all is well," the 57-year-old songstress noted.

She continued, "Hey, who knows what‘s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me... my passion for music is greater than ever." 

Kylie also revealed the real reason for keeping her second diagnosis to herself, as she was waiting for the right time to announce, and wanted to deal with this challenge with sheer solace.

For those unaware, Kylie Minogue appeared in the three-part documentary series titled Kylie, which officially premieres worldwide on Netflix on May 20th, 2026.

The newly released project was directed by Michael Harte, who also created David Beckham's documentary. 

'Voicemails for Isabelle' trailer has fans saying one thing: 'Rom-coms are back'
'Voicemails for Isabelle' trailer has fans saying one thing: 'Rom-coms are back'
MGK slams Yungblud after live music pricing comment: 'you silver spooned'
MGK slams Yungblud after live music pricing comment: 'you silver spooned'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon share loved-up moment after family developments
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon share loved-up moment after family developments
Jon Stewart pays emotional tribute to Stephen Colbert ahead of 'The Late Show' finale
Jon Stewart pays emotional tribute to Stephen Colbert ahead of 'The Late Show' finale
‘The Boys’ finale concludes with devastating character deaths
‘The Boys’ finale concludes with devastating character deaths
5 most iconic Cannes red carpet looks that sent internet into meltdown
5 most iconic Cannes red carpet looks that sent internet into meltdown
Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour
Harry Styles’ team responds to blocked views complaints at Together, Together tour
Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans
Robert Downey Jr. drops major hint about 'Sherlock Holmes' return plans
Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
Phil Collins returns to public eye for first time since health struggle reveal
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wow in stylish wedding look
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
Selena Gomez teases big update for ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy
BLACKPINK's Jennie breaks silence after explosive mirror controversy

Popular News

King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip

King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip
9 minutes ago
Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

Whiteout Survival codes for May 2026 to get exciting rewards

58 minutes ago
Kylie Minogue confirms second cancer diagnosis as her new documentary premieres

Kylie Minogue confirms second cancer diagnosis as her new documentary premieres
2 hours ago