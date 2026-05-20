Kylie Minogue confirms second cancer diagnosis as her new documentary premieres 

Kylie Minogue has shocked the internet with her new health struggle as her Netflix documentary was released.
The Australian singer and songwriter, who rose to global prominence with her 1987 cover of The Loco-Motion song, has revealed she had a second cancer diagnosis.
As her new documentary titled Kylie aired on Netflix, the singer announced that she has been dealing with the second diagnosis since 2021.
"My second cancer diagnosis was in early 2021. I was able to keep that to myself, not like the first time, thankfully, I got through it, again, and all is well," the 57-year-old songstress noted.
She continued, "Hey, who knows what‘s around the corner, but pop music nurtures me... my passion for music is greater than ever."
Kylie also revealed the real reason for keeping her second diagnosis to herself, as she was waiting for the right time to announce, and wanted to deal with this challenge with sheer solace.
For those unaware, Kylie Minogue appeared in the three-part documentary series titled Kylie, which officially premieres worldwide on Netflix on May 20th, 2026.
The newly released project was directed by Michael Harte, who also created David Beckham's documentary.