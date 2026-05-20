5 most iconic Cannes red carpet looks that sent internet into meltdown

The Cannes Film Festival red carpet has never been just about movies, it’s where celebrities turn fashion into global frenzy.
Every year, the star-studded event transforms into fashion’s biggest battleground and over the years, stars have graced the red carpet in their mesmerizing gowns, daring sheer outfits, and unforgettable couture moments that instantly sent the internet into meltdown.
From Bella Hadid’s red slit gown to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blue Cinderella-style dress, here are the five most iconic Cannes Film Festival red carpet looks that stole the spotlight.
Bella Hadid’s red slit gown (2016):
At the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid dropped jaws in a daring high-slit, custom red silk gown designed by Alexandre Vauthier that featured a plunging halter neckline, and a bold open back.
The supermodel styled the daring look with a sleek, high ponytail and wore smoky eye makeup, statement diamond jewelry and black strappy heels, perfectly complementing the ensemble.
Hadid’s sultry look instantly went viral globally, with fans crowning her the unofficial “Queen of Cannes.”
Jennifer Lawrence’s Dior gown (2023):
Jennifer Lawrence stunned the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in a gorgeous, custom cardinal red Christian Dior Couture ball gown.
The elegant ensemble featured a structured, sleeveless bodice, a beautiful scalloped neckline, and a breathtaking voluminous pleated skirt with a dramatic train.
Lawrence paired the gown with a matching draped red shawl and wore soft glam makeup that beautifully complemented her look, which turned into a massive viral sensation at the time.
Priyanka Chopra’s white bridal gown (2019):
Back in 2019, Priyanka Chopra walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a bewitching white wedding dress, channeling the ultimate bridal glamour.
Designed by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika, the fairytale ensemble featured a strapless, off-the-shoulder neckline, a fitted bodice, and a gorgeous voluminous skirt made of tiered tulle layers with a sweeping train.
Chopra’s bridal-inspired appearance, which came just months after she tied the knot with Nick Jonas, sparked a huge frenzy among fans who joked that the couple was having a “part two” ceremony.
Angelina Jolie’s gold goddess gown (2025):
At her triumphant 2025 Cannes Film Festival red carpet comeback after a 14-year absence, Angelina Jolie mesmerized the fashion worlds in a breathtaking shimmering champagne-gold goddess gown designed by Brunello Cucinelli.
The captivating ensemble – which the actress paired with sparkling diamond jewelry – featured a woven knit design with shiny sequins and a fitted bodice that flowed into a floor-length skirt, creating a simple yet elegant silhouette.
Jolie’s radiant appearance garnered her immense praise from fans, leaving them gushing.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blue Cinderella-inspired gown (2017):
At the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan delivered one of the most famous and universally recognized looks in the event’s history with an exquisite blue Michael Cinco ballgown.
The Cinderella-inspired ensemble included a plunging neckline, a fitted corset bodice which flowed into a massively voluminous skirt entirely covered in delicate silver and white floral embroidery.
Aishwarya left fans amazed with her mesmerizing look, with many drawing comparison between her and Cinderella.