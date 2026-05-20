‘The Boys’ finale concludes with devastating character deaths

The finale of The Boys Season 5 concluded with the deaths of several major characters.
The series finale, titled as "Blood and Bone", picked up right after the shocking death of Frenchie, played by Tomer Capone, in the seventh episode.
His death deeply affected Karen Fukuhara’s character Kimiko, who starts struggling with her new powers after emotionally shutting down.
His funeral became one of the most emotional moments in the finale as Butcher, Hughie, Kimiko, Annie, Mother’s Milk and Sister Sage gather to say goodbye.
After Frenchie’s death, Butcher, played by Karl Urban, also dies as Kimiko, who later regains control of her upgraded blast ability, uses it on Homelander.
The ending also shows before dying from his injuries, Butcher almost releases the Supe killing virus inside Vought Tower but changes his mind after an emotional conversation with Hughie.
The fifth and final season of The Boys premiered on April 8, 2026, on Amazon Prime Video.
The satirical superhero television series, which stars Chace Crawford, Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Laz Alonso, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, Susan Heyward, and Colby Minifie, concluded its finale on May 20, 2026.