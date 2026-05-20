Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon share loved-up moment after family developments

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon put on a loved-up display during a recent Los Angeles event, with the couple packing on PDA amid renewed attention surrounding the actor’s family life.
On Tuesday night, the couple, who have been dating since late 2022, attended the Mercedes-AMG world premiere at Sixth Street Bridge.
The Fight Club actor held hands with the jewelry executive and designer as they paraded around the futuristic venue and down the red carpet photo op.
Pitt and Ines remained close throughout the event, often seen with their arms around each other while mingling with other VIP guests.
The Oscar-winner, sporting a mustache and longer hair, looked handsome in a tan suit and white dress shirt.
He accessorized with 70s-inspired gold-framed sunglasses and he completed the outfit with black leather shoes.
On the other hand, Ines de Ramon stunned in a red strapless gown that showcased her model-like physique.
She styled her brunette hair down and she opted for a natural yet glamorous makeup look.
The couple appeared comfortable together, with Brad Pitt briefly stepping away to pose for photos in front of the Mercedes-AMG signage.
Over nearly four years together, the pair have kept their relationship largely private following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.
Pitt’s recent Los Angeles outing with his girlfriend comes shortly after his daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt graduated from Spelman College, amid ongoing reports of a strained relationship following his split from Angelina Jolie.