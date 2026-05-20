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King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip

King Charles and Queen Camilla are currently on an unannounced three-day trip to Northern Ireland

King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip
King Charles prepares sweet gift for Princess Charlotte during Northern Ireland trip

King Charles is showing off his sweet grandpa-side during his latest trip.

The monarch and Queen Camilla kicked off a surprise three-day Northern Ireland visit on Tuesday, and Charles did not forget his granddaughter during his engagements.

During their unannounced trip, Charles and Camilla visited science and discovery centre Odyssey Place and met several young business owners supported by the King's Trust, where he selected a special gift for Charlotte.

The king picked up a beaded bag charm for his granddaughter, Princess Charlott, sharing that she will "love" it.

Charles met Rachel Rose, the owner of jewellery business Empower Flower, who presented him with the charm, as he said, "Thank you, she will love that."


"I wanted to give back after experiencing some dark times myself," she said. "I'm trying to encourage people to come off their phones and use their hands to create some magic."

The monarch is currently occupied with his visit to Northern Ireland, where he visited t Belfast's Titanic Quarter and met performer who are taking part in the Fleadh festival.

He was also spotted joining the performers and showing off his dancing skills.

Due to the tight restrictions on the trip, details of the King and queen's engagement are not revealed; however, the pair is set to embark on an action-packed day of events as they resume their visit on Wednesday. 

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