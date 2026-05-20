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Jacob Elordi team ‘reacts’ as Kendall Jenner romance puts James Bond role in jeopardy

Jacob Elordi issued clear warning after latest double date with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet

Jacob Elordi team ‘reacts’ as Kendall Jenner romance puts James Bond role in jeopardy
Jacob Elordi team ‘reacts’ as Kendall Jenner romance puts James Bond role in jeopardy

The growing closeness between Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner has reportedly sparked a strong reaction from Hollywood actor's PR team.

On Saturday, May 16, the Wuthering Heights actor was spotted in Los Angeles with his alleged girlfriend Kendall, her sister, Kylie Jenner and her beau, Timothée Chalamet.

What appeared to be a double-date came after photos of the Euphoria actor with Kendall from their low-key date in Hawaii went viral.

These frequent sightings of Hollywood's new IT couple - who initially sparked relationship rumours with their surprise spotting at Coachella 2026, have concerned Jacob's team as they are afraid this romance might sabotage actor's chance to bag James Bond role.

An insider told Rob Shuter, "The issue isn’t the vacation itself — it’s becoming too closely tied to the Kardashian-Jenner world."

"Studios hate distractions," noted the source, adding, "There are still people who think Timothée’s campaign lost momentum because the conversation became more about celebrity culture than acting."

According to the industry insider, Jacob team's concerns deepend especially after James Bond buzz.

"Bond producers want mystery, sophistication, and global appeal," noted the source.

"They don’t want nonstop tabloid coverage overshadowing the actor," they explained.

"Jacob is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand young actors. His team wants the focus on his career — not his vacation photos," added the insider.

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