Madonna drops cheeky post just after Kylie Minogue's honest take on 'Confessions II' 

Madonna is breaking her silence after Kylie Minogue made a big revelation about her upcoming studio album, Confessions II.
On Wednesday, May 20th, the Frozen crooner took to her Instagram account to share a cheeky statement just after the Australian singer featured in her new Netflix documentary, Kylie.
Sharing a carousel of snaps, Madonna showcased her stylish outfit as the singer showed off her glittery shoes and iconic dance floor.
The Holiday singer, whose real name is Madonna Louise Ciccone, scribbled the cryptic message that read, "If your Dance floor feels dead. Maybe you’re playing the wrong music."
Notably, the message came shortly after Australian singer and songwriter, Kylie Minogue, made an honest confession about the legendary pop star’s fifteenth studio album.
Meanwhile, promoting her new documentary, Kylie, the singer addressed an ongoing rumour that she will feature on Madonna's new album.
Speaking with the Los Angeles Times, the musician denied the rumours about possible collaboration on a highly anticipated album, which will officially launch on July 3rd, 2026.
For those unaware, the new album is the sequel to her 2005 record Confessions on a Dance Floor.