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Ariana Grande celebrates 'Dangerous Woman' 10th anniversary with expanded edition

The '7 rings' hitmaker is releasing an expanded edition of 'Dangerous Woman' LP in honour of its 10th anniversary

Ariana Grande celebrates Dangerous Woman 10th anniversary with expanded edition
Ariana Grande celebrates 'Dangerous Woman' 10th anniversary with expanded edition

Ariana Grande is celebrating a decade of Dangerous Woman with an expanded edition of her third LP with new artwork and an additional song.

Dangerous Woman (Tenth Anniversary Edition) is set to drop on May 29 as an 18-track digital album, with the unreleased track Knew Better Part Two.

As per the statement announcing the project, the album has racked up more than 20 million global units and over 25 billion streams to date due to hits such as Side to Side (feat. Nicki Minaj) and Into You.

The album will feature the original album tracks, including Be Alright, Greedy, Let Me Love You (ft. Lil Wayne), Moonlight, I Don't Care, Everyday (ft. Future), Leave Me Lonely (ft. Macy Gray), Touch It, Knew Better/Forever Boy, Step On Up, Thinking About You, Jason's Song (Gave It Away), and Bad Decisions.


Meanwhile, Ariana is also gearing up to release her eighth studio album, Petal, set to drop on July 31, featuring the upcoming single, Hate That I Made You Love Me, which will be released on May 29, the same day the expanded edition of Dangerous Woman goes live.

She is also preparing for her first tour in six years, the Eternal Sunshine trek, slated to kick off on June 6 in Oakland, California.

Moreover, fans will see Ariana back on the screen opposite Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro in Focker-In-Law set to release in November.

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