'Voicemails for Isabelle' trailer has fans saying one thing: 'Rom-coms are back'

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Voicemails for Isabelle, starring Nick Robinson and Zoey Deutch, which has everyone on the internet saying the same thing.
On Tuesday, May 19, the streaming giant unveiled the trailer for the new movie, which features Deutch as Jill, a woman who is struggling with her sister Isabelle's death.
In order to deal with her grief, Jill leaves voicemails on Isabelle's number, which is now being used by Robinson's character Wes, who listens to the mails by an unknown number and unknowingly forms a connection, prompting a perfect setting for a rom-com.
Robinson and Deutch are joined by Nick Offerman, Lukas Gage, Harry Shum Jr., Gil Bellows, Toby Sandeman, Ciavo and Spencer Lord in the new movie.
"This random girl has been leaving voicemails on my new work cell," Robinson tells his friends in the trailer. "They're for her sister."
Reacting to the trailer, fans flooded the social media platforms, "REAL ROM-COMS ARE BACK!!"
"Nick Robinson back in a rom com in 2026 this is a DREAM," another X post read.
A third post added, "ROMCOMS THAT MAKES YOU FEEL ALIVE SILLY AND JOYFUL ARE BACKKKK."
Writer-director Leah McKendrick revealed that the movie was inspired by her relationship with her "real-life little sister", whom she said is "the person that has always believed in my wildest dreams".
"My most horrific, humiliating experiences feel worthwhile if they can make her laugh," McKendrick said in a recent interview with PEOPLE. "I learned early on that boys will come and go, but sisterhood is forever.
Voicemails for Isabelle will be available for streaming on Netflix on June 19.
Watch Voicemails for Isabelle trailer here: