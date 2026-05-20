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Kylie Jenner drops huge surprise after double date with Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet enjoyed double date with Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi over the weekend

Kylie Jenner drops huge surprise after double date with Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi
Kylie Jenner drops huge surprise after double date with Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi

Kylie Jenner is showing off her new obsession after enjoying a double date with Kendall Jenner.

Just days after her and beau Timothée Chalamet's sighting alongside Kendall and Jacob Elordi, during what appeared to be a double-date, Kylie has just revealed one of her pricey possessions.

Taking to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 19, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dropped a carousel of photos with her sexy red ferrari.

The post featuring Kylie striking sultry poses inside and out of her car, was captioned, "was a cute little day."

Kylie Jenner drops huge surprise after double date with Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi

In the photos, Kylie flaunted her curves wearing a black high-neck capri romper. 

As per the photos released by celebrity gossip blog Deux Moi on Saturday, May 16, Kylie and the Dune actor were seen in Los Angeles with the Wuthering Heights actor and his supposed girlfriend Kendall.

In the photos, Kendall and Jacob were sitting in the front seat of a car covering their faces from the paparazzi as they were leaving a party.

While Kylie and Timothée - who have been romantically involved since 2023 were in the backseat.

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